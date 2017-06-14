Materials Handler II

About the Role:

Runs and maintains and efficient and successful inventory management.

Maintains integrity of the physical inventory by location.

Responsible for year-end physical inventory counts as well as daily/weekly/monthly cycle counts.

Develops and maintain procedures to identify Min/Max reorder quantities.

Develops and maintains process to identify time sensitive items and ensure availability.

Develops process for automatic re-stock of high use items.

Maintains records/spreadsheets for repairs and plan for future requirements based on orders, production schedules and forecasts.

Implements auditing process for accuracy of data entry and cost.

Oversees timelines of reports and data entry for purchasing, receiving, shipping, repairs.

Markets Surplus Material to brokers and end users to maximize returns.

Responsible for identifying material as new surplus to operation.

Manages Surplus Sales Website making material visible to internal users an available for sale to external customers.

Manage material auctions through our third-party auctioneer. Create lotting strategies for material to maximize returns. Evaluate and make recommendations based on proposals received.

Execute and manage blanket and one time sales agreements with buyers.

Coordinate material pick-up after sales. Process cash transmittals. Make appropriate transactions in SAP.

Typically requires 3-5 years of experience. Intermediate level.

Provides technical/functional and/or administrative support.

General working knowledge of specific systems, terminology and procedures used within the department.

Performs routine tasks.

Able to solve problems and make basic decisions.

Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.