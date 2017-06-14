Materials Handler II

Company
NES Global Talent
Location
Houston
Salary
$43 to $45 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs
Job ID
586813
Posted on
Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 5:26pm
About the Role:
- Runs and maintains and efficient and successful inventory management.
- Maintains integrity of the physical inventory by location.
- Responsible for year-end physical inventory counts as well as daily/weekly/monthly cycle counts.
- Develops and maintain procedures to identify Min/Max reorder quantities.
- Develops and maintains process to identify time sensitive items and ensure availability.
- Develops process for automatic re-stock of high use items.
- Maintains records/spreadsheets for repairs and plan for future requirements based on orders, production schedules and forecasts.
- Implements auditing process for accuracy of data entry and cost.
- Oversees timelines of reports and data entry for purchasing, receiving, shipping, repairs.
- Markets Surplus Material to brokers and end users to maximize returns.
- Responsible for identifying material as new surplus to operation.
- Manages Surplus Sales Website making material visible to internal users an available for sale to external customers.
- Manage material auctions through our third-party auctioneer. Create lotting strategies for material to maximize returns. Evaluate and make recommendations based on proposals received.
- Execute and manage blanket and one time sales agreements with buyers.
- Coordinate material pick-up after sales. Process cash transmittals. Make appropriate transactions in SAP.
- Typically requires 3-5 years of experience. Intermediate level.
- Provides technical/functional and/or administrative support.
- General working knowledge of specific systems, terminology and procedures used within the department.
- Performs routine tasks.
- Able to solve problems and make basic decisions.
