About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Maximo/WMS Super User, based in Aberdeen
Responsibilities will include:
Ensuring the WMS meets HSE requirements that can be demonstrated on demand
Support the current HSE plan and ensure delivery of HSE related activities
Assist in the review of maintenance management of change requests and ensure that agreed changes are made in the WMS
Promote best practice Work Management Processes, Technology and Behaviors including audit compliance
Make recommendations for changing and developing, guidance and tools which support the Work Management strategy
Use of maintenance information systems to enable robust analysis of maintenance performance
Ensure the WMS team delivers regular and ad hoc reports as required using Business Objects and Maximo
Contribute to the creation of a complete suite of processes and procedures for the Work Management System
Play an active role in the Centre of expertise for WMS
Support the efficient use of WMS, liaising with Coaches, Change Management and Training Management as necessary, including ensuring new users receive appropriate training
Ensure that all changes to the WMS are coherent, robust, considered and rigorously documented
Ensure the maintenance of system documentation, including a record of all changes to the function of the system
Test all bulk data loads to the WMS according to a test plan prior to loading into the live system
Control access and authorisation roles in WMS for Company staff, contractors and third-parties
Provide analysis as defined by the Review and Improve Team in the form of reports for use in the continuous improvement process
Attend departmental and team meetings as required to gain understanding of WMS community needs, expectations and direction
Undertake site visits, including offshore, to support and coach frontline teams as required
Experience & Qualifications
Qualified to HNC or relevant practical experience in an equivalent environment
Extensive knowledge and experience of Work Management and Reporting Systems (e.g. Maximo, Business Objects, Excel)
Knowledge of database architecture of benefit
Contract position
