About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Maximo/WMS Super User, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Ensuring the WMS meets HSE requirements that can be demonstrated on demand

Support the current HSE plan and ensure delivery of HSE related activities

Assist in the review of maintenance management of change requests and ensure that agreed changes are made in the WMS

Promote best practice Work Management Processes, Technology and Behaviors including audit compliance

Make recommendations for changing and developing, guidance and tools which support the Work Management strategy

Use of maintenance information systems to enable robust analysis of maintenance performance

Ensure the WMS team delivers regular and ad hoc reports as required using Business Objects and Maximo

Contribute to the creation of a complete suite of processes and procedures for the Work Management System

Play an active role in the Centre of expertise for WMS

Support the efficient use of WMS, liaising with Coaches, Change Management and Training Management as necessary, including ensuring new users receive appropriate training

Ensure that all changes to the WMS are coherent, robust, considered and rigorously documented

Ensure the maintenance of system documentation, including a record of all changes to the function of the system

Test all bulk data loads to the WMS according to a test plan prior to loading into the live system

Control access and authorisation roles in WMS for Company staff, contractors and third-parties

Provide analysis as defined by the Review and Improve Team in the form of reports for use in the continuous improvement process

Attend departmental and team meetings as required to gain understanding of WMS community needs, expectations and direction

Undertake site visits, including offshore, to support and coach frontline teams as required



Experience & Qualifications

Qualified to HNC or relevant practical experience in an equivalent environment

Extensive knowledge and experience of Work Management and Reporting Systems (e.g. Maximo, Business Objects, Excel)

Knowledge of database architecture of benefit



Contract position



