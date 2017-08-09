About the Role:

The Role:

HSEQ:

* Ensure adherence to the Risk and Change Management Process* Conduct a Job Safety Analysis prior to each critical task/activity* Comply with HSE and functional requirements* Report all HSE incidents* Comply with the requirements of the JRS Disciplinary Code* Comply with the Emergency Preparedness and Response Procedure requirements* Ensure compliance with PPE requirements* Execution of maintenance work* Perform maintenance/repair work either under straight supervision or indirect supervision* Test mechanical products and equipment after repair or assembly to ensure proper performance and compliance with manufacturers' specifications.* Repair and replace damaged or worn parts.* Operate and inspect machines or heavy equipment in order to diagnose defects.* Diagnose faults or malfunctions to determine required repairs, using engine diagnostic equipment such as computerized test equipment and calibration devices.* Dismantle and reassemble heavy equipment using hoists and hand tools.* Clean, lubricate, and perform other routine maintenance work on equipment and vehicles.* Examine parts for damage or excessive wear.* Schedule maintenance for industrial machines and equipment, and keep equipment service records* Read and understand operating manuals, blueprints, and technical drawings.* Ensuring the equipment is locked out and the work area is safe prior to commencing with maintenance or repair work* Cleaning up of work area after completion of job* Attending to breakdowns* Returning unused spares* Recording of measurement reading* Performing a Job Safety Analysis* Identifying tools, materials and resources required* Checking material availability* Performing isolation if required

Conducting maintenance work

Experience with mining equipment such as Cat Excavators, Off-highway trucks, dozers and Komatsu excavators or equivalent.



