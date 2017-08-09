Company
Fircroft
Location
Saudi Arabia,Middle East
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
613300
Posted on
Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 3:52am
About the Role:
The Role:
HSEQ:
* Ensure adherence to the Risk and Change Management Process
* Conduct a Job Safety Analysis prior to each critical task/activity
* Comply with HSE and functional requirements
* Report all HSE incidents
* Comply with the requirements of the JRS Disciplinary Code
* Comply with the Emergency Preparedness and Response Procedure requirements
* Ensure compliance with PPE requirements
* Work Requests:
* Execution of maintenance work
* Perform maintenance/repair work either under straight supervision or indirect supervision
* Work Execution:
* Test mechanical products and equipment after repair or assembly to ensure proper performance and compliance with manufacturers' specifications.
* Repair and replace damaged or worn parts.
* Operate and inspect machines or heavy equipment in order to diagnose defects.
* Diagnose faults or malfunctions to determine required repairs, using engine diagnostic equipment such as computerized test equipment and calibration devices.
* Dismantle and reassemble heavy equipment using hoists and hand tools.
* Clean, lubricate, and perform other routine maintenance work on equipment and vehicles.
* Examine parts for damage or excessive wear.
* Schedule maintenance for industrial machines and equipment, and keep equipment service records
* Read and understand operating manuals, blueprints, and technical drawings.
* Ensuring the equipment is locked out and the work area is safe prior to commencing with maintenance or repair work
* Cleaning up of work area after completion of job
* Attending to breakdowns
* Work History:
* Returning unused spares
* Measurement Readings:
* Recording of measurement reading
* After hours unplanned Maintenance events:
* Performing a Job Safety Analysis
* Identifying tools, materials and resources required
* Checking material availability
* Performing isolation if required
Conducting maintenance work
Experience with mining equipment such as Cat Excavators, Off-highway trucks, dozers and Komatsu excavators or equivalent.
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide.
