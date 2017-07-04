About the Role:
A key client of mine, based in the West Midlands, is urgently looking for a Solidworks Specialist Mechanical Design Engineer for a number of projects the client needs assistance with. The role will be a mix of Mechanical Design and Project Management and would suit a versatile individual with an interest in Product Assembly and design.
Key skills
-Solidworks Design, 5 years minimum
-Experience with Metal Device Assembly
-Solidworks Training provider or Solidworks FEA experience
Bonus
-Experience with Project Management, eg Prince 2
The client is having interview this week and there is a potential permanent role available after the initial 6 month contract.
If you are interested in this position please send your CV in the first instance.
Kind regards,
Gerry