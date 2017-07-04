About the Role:

A key client of mine, based in the West Midlands, is urgently looking for a Solidworks Specialist Mechanical Design Engineer for a number of projects the client needs assistance with. The role will be a mix of Mechanical Design and Project Management and would suit a versatile individual with an interest in Product Assembly and design.

Key skills

-Solidworks Design, 5 years minimum

-Experience with Metal Device Assembly

-Solidworks Training provider or Solidworks FEA experience

Bonus

-Experience with Project Management, eg Prince 2

The client is having interview this week and there is a potential permanent role available after the initial 6 month contract.

If you are interested in this position please send your CV in the first instance.

Kind regards,

Gerry