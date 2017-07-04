Mechanical Design Engineer

Company 
G2 Recruitment
Location 
West Midlands,England
Salary 
£10 to £100 Per hour
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Designer Jobs
Job ID 
599039
Posted on 
Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 6:21am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

A key client of mine, based in the West Midlands, is urgently looking for a Solidworks Specialist Mechanical Design Engineer for a number of projects the client needs assistance with. The role will be a mix of Mechanical Design and Project Management and would suit a versatile individual with an interest in Product Assembly and design.

Key skills

-Solidworks Design, 5 years minimum

-Experience with Metal Device Assembly

-Solidworks Training provider or Solidworks FEA experience

Bonus

-Experience with Project Management, eg Prince 2

The client is having interview this week and there is a potential permanent role available after the initial 6 month contract.

If you are interested in this position please send your CV in the first instance.

Kind regards,

Gerry