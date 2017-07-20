Mechanical Design Engineer

About the Role:

As part of the Product Engineering Department you will become the specialist for key components / systems on our Power Unit, and will be therefore be wholly responsible for the associated engineering tasks from initial concept through to prove-out and race introduction, including problem solving and failure analysis.



The journey encompasses conceptual design, structural / thermal analysis and design release including the creation of documentation to support control of the bill of materials. In addition the Mechanical Engineer is responsible for defining specific tests in order to approve their components / systems for use, and should close out this task through the writing of technical reports to summarise their findings.



In this role, the Mechanical Engineer is empowered to act autonomously, ensuring accountability and ownership for the task in hand to drive a right first time solution taking into account performance, reliability, obsolescence, cost & other key programme metrics.





The solutions engineered by you will be made with the consideration of material selection, manufacturability, heat treatment & other process requirements such as surface finish, geometrical tolerancing & control over critical features.



The Company:

Our client's principal activities are the design and manufacture of Formula 1 racing engines and hybrid power systems.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

You will be degree educated with 2:1 classification or above in a relevant engineering subject (Eg Mechanical/Automotive) and have 3+ years' experience in a challenging fast paced engineering environment. With your experience in industry, you will have the ability to engineer solutions from first principles and demonstrate the ability to undertake fundamental calculations to support the design concept.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

Ideally you will have experience in the design of highly loaded mechanical components & systems and will be creative, innovative, curious and tenacious in your approach, in order to deliver championship winning technology to the race track.



About Fircroft:

