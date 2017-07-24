Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Bedfordshire,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Designer Jobs
Job ID
609106
Posted on
Monday, July 24, 2017 - 6:39am
About the Role:
Good morning,
My client based in Bedfordshire requires a Mechanical Design Engineer for a 3 month initial contract(extentions likely).
Skills/experience
* Inventor experience
* A background in any type of engineering / FMCG / sheet metal / precision engineer / SPM
Please note my client are interviewing tomorrow to start Monday.
If you're interested in this position please apply with your updated CV ASAP.
We also offer a referal scheme at g2 so if you know anyone else who might be interested please forward on my details.
Kind regards,
Stella
Apply