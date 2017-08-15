Mechanical Design Engineer - Cranes - Germany - 6 Months +

Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Germany,Europe
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
614368
Posted on
Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 3:33am
About the Role:
My client is a market leading organisation within mobile lifting equipment sector in search of an experienced mechanical design engineer to develop a new generation of lifting equipment. The candidate must have extensive experience within the mobile lifting equipment industry and be able to carry out calculations and design.
Key Skills;
* User of CAD (ProE, CATIA, NX)
* Stress/Strain calculation of lifting equipment (FEA)
* Experience designing cranes/mobile lifting equipment
Beneficial;
* German
* FEM Tool
Rate - Competitive
Start - ASAP
Location - Western Germany
Duration - 6 Months Initial
Apply