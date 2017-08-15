Mechanical Design Engineer - Cranes - Germany - 6 Months +

About the Role:

My client is a market leading organisation within mobile lifting equipment sector in search of an experienced mechanical design engineer to develop a new generation of lifting equipment. The candidate must have extensive experience within the mobile lifting equipment industry and be able to carry out calculations and design.

Key Skills;

* User of CAD (ProE, CATIA, NX)* Stress/Strain calculation of lifting equipment (FEA)* Experience designing cranes/mobile lifting equipment

Beneficial;

* German* FEM Tool

Rate - Competitive

Start - ASAP

Location - Western Germany

Duration - 6 Months Initial