Mechanical Design Engineer /Draughtsman

Company
Vivid Resourcing
Location
Hereford,County of Herefordshire,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
614963
Posted on
Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 2:42pm
About the Role:
CAD Design Draughtsman - 3 months rolling - Shropshire/Herefordshire/Gloucestershire
My client are urgently looking for a CAD Draughtsman with the following experience:
Use of AutoCAD and Solidworks to draw up 2D & 3D Site Plans, Boiler Room layouts, P&ID's
Experience in AutoCAD & Solidworks
Problem solving
Ability to organise and prioritise workload
Working from own initiative and as part of a team
Desirable Skills:
Knowledge of heat transfer and thermodynamics
Steam system design
Electrical knowledge
Experience of working with the HVAC and/or building services industry
Market Rates
