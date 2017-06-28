Mechanical Designer

About the Role:

The Role:

Application of detailed technical knowledge and experience to project work and design work

Co-ordination skills : leading a multi-disciplinary team of people working on different aspects of the project

Management skills : monitoring, reviewing, progress-chasing

IT : computer user, CAD / CAE





PLANNING AND ORGANISING

Planning & Implementing, planning logical / feasible sequence, allocating resources appropriately



COMMUNICATING

Informing / Reporting, handling technical queries / advising, presentations, meetings, providing verbal / written information



MAKING DECISIONS

Deciding & making decisions on own initiative, agreeing action plans, trouble-shooting, own time management



WORKING WITH PEOPLE

Relating to people, working effectively with team / others, development of team / others, keeping up-to-date



GETTING WORK DONE / REVIEWING

Controlling / Reviewing, ensuring work is to spec. time & cost, supervising & monitoring work, verifying and approving work, documentation, ensuring standards and systems are rigorously applied



DEVELOPING IDEAS FOR IMPROVEMENT

Creative design, work for equipment , layout ect



The Company:

Our client is a world-wide manufacturing organisation, employing thousands of people in a variety of disciplines. Operating from 6 manufacturing sites in Europe and a host of sites globally their product is found in some form or other in every home.



