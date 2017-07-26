Company NES Global Talent Location Reading,Berkshire,England Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Designer Jobs Job ID 609208 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Our Client's Controls, Topside and Hardware team, based near Reading, are looking for a talented/experienced Mechanical Designer on a permanent basis to strengthen their team and support growth plans within the Oil,Gas and Subsea markets.



Responsibilities and Tasks:

Demonstrable relevant design experience preferably within the Oil and Gas industry

Will have working knowledge of offshore working techniques and ideally will have had exposure to the offshore working environment

Demonstrable experience in the ability to carry out all elements of mechanical design within Topside & Subsea Controls Systems covering Hydraulic and Electrical Power Distribution and Supply, Instrumentation and Flow measurement, material selection, and welding practices

Demonstrable experience in the ability to carry out all elements of mechanical design within a Xmas Tree & Wellhead Subsea System with the inclusion of operating/running tools, material selection, and welding practices

The Designer is capable of identifying and implementing technical solutions to suit Client's needs

Assist in the training and mentoring of apprentices in their development of Client's product awareness

Ensure that all drawing related documentation is as per the related company and industry standards

Ensure that all engineering designs are suitable for manufacture and assembly

Additionally, when workload demands, the job holder may be assigned other duties as defined by the Supervisor

Create Intellectual Property (IP) through idea and product submissions and patent applications.





Qualifications / Personal Attributes:

HNC/HND with relevant industry experience

Must have a proven involvement with multi-disciplined Projects, and be familiar with equipment and activities throughout all levels of business

Has an understanding of Electrical & Hydraulic Schematics

Working knowledge of MathCAD or similar analysis package

Working knowledge of SAP, AutoCAD and SolidWorks

Working knowledge in Microsoft Windows, Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Working knowledge of ENet

Working knowledge of Synergi

Working knowledge of KIP

Working knowledge of SPS

Working knowledge of Adobe Acrobat

Working knowledge of LCI – Documentation and Verification

