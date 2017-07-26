Company
NES Global Talent
Location
Reading,Berkshire,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Designer Jobs
Job ID
609208
Posted on
Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 2:53am
About the Role:Our Client's Controls, Topside and Hardware team, based near Reading, are looking for a talented/experienced Mechanical Designer on a permanent basis to strengthen their team and support growth plans within the Oil,Gas and Subsea markets.
Responsibilities and Tasks:
Demonstrable relevant design experience preferably within the Oil and Gas industry
Will have working knowledge of offshore working techniques and ideally will have had exposure to the offshore working environment
Demonstrable experience in the ability to carry out all elements of mechanical design within Topside & Subsea Controls Systems covering Hydraulic and Electrical Power Distribution and Supply, Instrumentation and Flow measurement, material selection, and welding practices
Demonstrable experience in the ability to carry out all elements of mechanical design within a Xmas Tree & Wellhead Subsea System with the inclusion of operating/running tools, material selection, and welding practices
The Designer is capable of identifying and implementing technical solutions to suit Client's needs
Assist in the training and mentoring of apprentices in their development of Client's product awareness
Ensure that all drawing related documentation is as per the related company and industry standards
Ensure that all engineering designs are suitable for manufacture and assembly
Additionally, when workload demands, the job holder may be assigned other duties as defined by the Supervisor
Create Intellectual Property (IP) through idea and product submissions and patent applications.
Qualifications / Personal Attributes:
HNC/HND with relevant industry experience
Must have a proven involvement with multi-disciplined Projects, and be familiar with equipment and activities throughout all levels of business
Has an understanding of Electrical & Hydraulic Schematics
Working knowledge of MathCAD or similar analysis package
Working knowledge of SAP, AutoCAD and SolidWorks
Working knowledge in Microsoft Windows, Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint
Working knowledge of ENet
Working knowledge of Synergi
Working knowledge of KIP
Working knowledge of SPS
Working knowledge of Adobe Acrobat
Working knowledge of LCI – Documentation and Verification
Working knowledge of Document Control Execution Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.
