Mechanical Designer

About the Role:

The Role:

* The Design Engineer is fundamentally a hands-on design based role focussed on a single discipline i.e. Mechanical, EC& I or CS&A with interface with other disciplines in the design team. Design engineers make up the body of the engineering department and are responsible for carrying out the day to day developments of the design through the design process.



Position in organisation:

* Answering to Lead, Senior and or Principal Engineers with ultimate line management responsibilities being with the Chief Engineer within your discipline

* Reports to Senior Engineer or Design Manager

* Normally manage a project involving a team of up to 3 engineering staff, although team may be supplemented from elsewhere

* Responsible for managing quality, progress and cost of the work undertaken by their team

* Maybe responsible for managing project sub-contracts

* Interacts with engineers of other disciplines internally and externally

* Supervises support staff



Key Accountabilities:

* Development of designs to satisfy technical specifications, primarily using AutoCAD and/or Inventor

* Prepare supporting design calculations to substantiate design

* Contribution to design reviews from technical standpoint

* Preparation of technical specifications in liaison with client and project team

* Preparation of design documentation throughout the design process

* Preparation of installation, commissioning and operating documents

* Preparation of risk assessments, technical files and other technical documentation required by safety legislation and procedures



Financial Authority:

* Normally responsible for aspects of work in tasks with a value of up to £250k

* Responsible for coordinating subcontractors which may be up to £100k

* Making technical contribution to winning over £25k per annum of new business

* Responsible for detail design, performing routine calculations



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* A recognised Engineering Certificate such as HNC / HND / Degree

* A full UK driving licence

* Experience from within a design and project management environment in a high technology industry

* Demonstrable competence gained in a design delivery position

* Knowledge of generic mechanical principle such as forces, stresses, materials selection & design principle

* Technical knowledge of precision engineering, conveyor systems, remote handling systems / equipment, heavy engineering, cranes, pipes and pumps

* Use of AutoCAD &/or Inventor, Systematic, methodical & quality driven.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Nuclear experience or experience from within a regulated environment such as Defence, Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Water or Food

* Experience of supervision



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.