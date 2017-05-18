Mechanical Discipline Lead

About the Role:

Responsibilities

* Carry out mechanical design activities P&ID development, equipment specifications and design, plant layout, piping design and generation of complete mechanical construction packages.* Oversee the mechanical design activities conducted by the engineering contractor* Develop mechanical design standards and specifications and improve efficiency and quality by enhancing the existing standards.* Must be familiar with equipment (pumps, pressure vessels, tanks, heat exchanges, mixers, conveyors, dryers) used in chemical processing industry* Direct experience with all required aspects of mechanical design. Aspects include P&ID development, equipment specifications and design, plant layout, piping design and generation of complete mechanical construction RFQ packages.* Must have experience with mechanical design during all phases of a capital project - scope development, detailed design, construction and commissioning.* Experience with applicable codes (ASME, API and equivalent Australian codes), standards and best practices for process plant design is a requirement.* Must have experience using Autodesk, AutoCAD, STAAD, CAESAR and COMPRESS* Willingness to travel up to 20% of the time to engineering contractor offices and visit international plant sites and suppliers as needed to support project activities.* Experience coordinating the activities of other design disciplines (civil, electrical, and instrumentation) is preferred* Ability to manage multiple activities with varied scope, schedule, priorities and locations* Provide inspection of construction, during various phases, to ensure compliance with design and codes.* Identify opportunity for improvement and develop solutions that improve the efficiency, quality and speed of the mechanical design process.