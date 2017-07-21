Mechanical Engineer - 6 Months - Denmark

Company
Friday, July 21, 2017
About the Role:
My client based in Central Denmark are currently looking to on board 3 mechanical engineers to work on a new project that is commencing mid to late August.
In order to be applicable for the role you must have the following experience:
* Experienced in kinematics.
* Some experience around tolerance analysis or mathematical modelling.
* Knowledge of FEA or FEM/DFA or DFM.
* Good experience using Pro-E or Creo/Solidworks.
If you match the above requirements and would be interested in the role then please feel free to forward you CV and rate expectation and I will look to get back to you ASAP.
