Mechanical Engineer - Cranes

About the Role:

The Role:

This is a great opportunity for an enthusiastic individual to join our Cranes & Lifting Appliances team based in Norwich working Monday to Friday. The successful candidate will support 57 Cranes and 50 lifeboats across our offshore assets in the Southern North Sea (SNS).



This position will be responsible for issues relating to the integrity, maintenance and safe operation of lifting appliances and lifeboats. The prime role is to manage works associated with lifting appliances with regard to HSE, people and costs on behalf of client. The position will involve travelling to offshore installations for auditing, surveying and work scope assistance when required.



? To liaise regarding operational issues/work scopes relating to lifting appliances and their associated equipment with the Hub Engineers and management team.

? Ensure compliance with all legal (LOLER), health, safety and environmental legislation and best practice for all aspects of lifting operations. There is a requirement for involvement regarding SOLAS regulations for lifeboat compliance.

? Assist with the Improvement of lifting appliance reliability and availability by promoting good planning, tackling root causes, effective use of intervention capability and reducing maintenance backlog.

? Assist in the management costs by controlling spending and promoting a challenging cost culture to ensure we get value from suppliers and contractors.

? To assist with monitoring offshore maintenance requirements, keeping backlog levels within targets specified.

? To ensure lifting appliances are in compliance with clients verification scheme and subsequent performance standards.

? To provide continuity of information between the two dedicated cranes and lifting engineers

? Assisting hub engineers in populating reports, Maximo updates, Sap requisitions and General Day to day administration in the Crane department.

? Populating and maintaining crane and lifeboat related inventories of equipment and spares.



? Management of change - With a good understanding of the management of change process and based on operational experience, create and review EMOC's for offshore modifications. This requires judgement to ensure asset integrity is maintained.

? Risk Management - Understand and manage onshore and offshore lifting appliances to ensure that Perenco UK is not taking inappropriate risks in executing their work. This requires a thorough knowledge of HSE acceptable standards, risk management tools and practical operational experience to ensure the correct risk (benefit analysis is carried out).

? Incident and accident investigation - be able to thoroughly investigate incidents and accidents involving lifting appliances to ensure lessons are learned.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Essential:

? Qualified to a minimum of HNC/HND level with experience in the offshore industry.

? Crane and Lifting Appliance experience in the offshore industry

? Strong operational knowledge of the lifting appliance's and associated equipment

? Sound knowledge of engineering, maintenance, planning, logistics and relevant legislation.

? Good understanding and knowledge of the Microsoft computers based products such as word, Excel and power point

? Previous experience with Permit to work, Management of change and computer based maintenance management systems

? A strong emphasis on organisation skills required for maintaining data bases and transferring information to our main operating systems.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

? Experience of Maximo

? Experience of SAP would be desirable

? Strong ability to thoroughly plan, prepare and scheduling of activities and equipment for work scopes

? Good communication and inter personal skills required due to the amount of liaisons involved in getting work scopes completed on a timely basis

? Experience of Solas regulations regarding Tempsc equipment offshore.



About Fircroft:

