Company Woodland Consultancy Services Location Surrey,England Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 603025 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: MECHANICAL ENGINEER (Design/Preliminary Study Experience) – CONTRACT – NIGERIA & SURREY * * * Urgent Start * * * Our Client, a Major international defence and civil contractor, are seeking a Mechanical Engineer for an urgent start to go out to Nigeria initially and then to work in Surrey. QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE: • c16 years plus experience in the Oil and Gas industry. • Experience of working for an international Oil and Gas contractor is beneficial. • Experience working on the review and amendment of client standards is beneficial. Job Scope: The successful candidate will visit a number of locations in Nigeria as part of a Scoping Study and then consolidate the findings in a report which will be the main task in Surrey. DURATION: 4-6 weeks minimum – could very possibly lead to longer term work. RATE: £45-50 per hour Limited Company rate to man. All expenses will be paid for the trip to Nigeria. We are instructed to only submit to our Client candidates whose qualifications and experience match client’s specifications and can work in the UK.