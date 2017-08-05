Mechanical Engineer, Power Generation

£0 to £0 Per year

About the Role:

Great opportunity for an Mechanical Engineer to join a leading owner/operator of one of the world's largest independant power portfolios.

In this role, you will be responsible for managing the design, specification, cost, construction and commissioning of capital improvement projects.

Responsibilities:

Prepare tendering documents, review and comment on bid packages to ensure design adequacy and constructability

Assist in capital and maintenance budget preparation

Plan and prioritize budgeted work for implementation

Provide engineering support to operational staff to improve reliability and performance. Support will involve troubleshooting of equipment and determination of failures.

Qualifications:

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

PE license is not required, but desirable

Minimum of five years progressive experience in project engineering

Core knowledge of construction techniques, construction/project management, and basic contract administration

There is an incredible career path available for the successful candidate and the organization is very employee focused.

