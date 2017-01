Mechanical Engineer - Water Projects

About the Role:

Electrical Engineer - Project Electrical Engineer - Electrical Project Engineer - MICA Water Engineer

I am currently looking for multiple engineers with a background in either clean water, waste water or water treatment, my client is particularly interested in candidates with experience delivering projects.

START: ASAP

LOCATION: North West

DURATION: 6 Month Rolling

RATES: Market Rates

Specification:

Mechanical or Electrical Engineering Bias

Clean Water/Waste Water/Water Treatment background

Engineering project delivery experience

Management of engineering packages

Engineering design and analysis experience

Ability to lead projects

Ability to use CAD beneficial, not essential

The main duties include the responsibility for the following:

Production of design plans

Co-ordinate & liaise with, electrical, civil designers, sub-contractors & suppliers

Organise & attend design reviews, internally & externally

Attend site visits/meetings

Working closely with the contract delivery teams to ensure timely completion of design to meet budget and programme

Ascertain preliminary and detailed design/project requirements and solutions

The client has advised they have two roles for successful candidates to at their earliest convenience, successful candidates will be interviewed next week.