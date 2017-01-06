Mechanical Engineer - Water Projects

About the Role:
Electrical Engineer - Project Electrical Engineer - Electrical Project Engineer - MICA Water Engineer
I am currently looking for multiple engineers with a background in either clean water, waste water or water treatment, my client is particularly interested in candidates with experience delivering projects.
START: ASAP
LOCATION: North West
DURATION: 6 Month Rolling
RATES: Market Rates
Specification:
Mechanical or Electrical Engineering Bias
Clean Water/Waste Water/Water Treatment background
Engineering project delivery experience
Management of engineering packages
Engineering design and analysis experience
Ability to lead projects
Ability to use CAD beneficial, not essential
The main duties include the responsibility for the following:
Production of design plans
Co-ordinate & liaise with, electrical, civil designers, sub-contractors & suppliers
Organise & attend design reviews, internally & externally
Attend site visits/meetings
Working closely with the contract delivery teams to ensure timely completion of design to meet budget and programme
Ascertain preliminary and detailed design/project requirements and solutions
The client has advised they have two roles for successful candidates to at their earliest convenience, successful candidates will be interviewed next week.