About the Role:

Estimator/Senior Estimator

My client is looking for an Mechanical Estimator to join thier team in the glasgow area for a large M&E contractor.

CV's will only be considered that meet the below criteria.

The candidate should have the following skills/experience:

* Previous experience of estimating from basic principle.* 10+ years experience would be advantageous.* Background in mechanical estimating is mandatory.* Commercial background would be beneficial.* Experience in tender planning.* Able to work on own initiative on take off's, drawings and quotes etc.

Client are offering:

* Permenant position.* Salary DOE.* Start date ASAP.

My client is in the position to make an offer in the next week for the right candidate!

If you would be interested in this position please apply below or call me in the office on 0141 212 8600, look forward to hearing from you.