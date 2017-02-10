About the Role:

An exciting opportunity has arisen with an M & E building contractor in the edinburgh area. My client is looking for a mechanical estimator for a position based in edinburgh although there is flexability with the company opening another office in Glasgow.

The candidate should have the following skills/experience:

* Between 5-8 years experience working in a similar industry, although more experience will be considered.* Background in mechanical estimating is mandatory.* Commercial background would be beneficial.* Experience in tender planning.* Able to work on own initiative on take off's, drawings and quotes etc.* Available immediately.

Client are offering:

* Permenant position.* Salary DOE.* Start date ASAP.

My client is in the position to make an offer in the next week for the right candidate!

