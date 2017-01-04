Mechanical Field Service Engineer

Company Spencer Ogden Location Iraq,Middle East Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 513226 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: The ideal candidate should have a minimum of 10 years experience working within a maintenance capacity on gas turbines and associated BOP.



The engineer should be capable of acting as a supervisor supporting the local O+M team to perform outages across a fleet of Frame 9E and 9FA gas turbines. Tasks will include:

borescope inspections, hot gas path inspections and major outages.



Preference for degree qualified engineers and fluency in English for written reports.



