About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Mechanical Lead Commissioning Engineer, based initially in Singapore



Responsibilities will include:

Establish the commissioning procedures and checklists for equipment specific to own discipline or area.

Guidance on the types of documents required.

Study vendor documentation related to the start up and operation of new equipment.

Identify spare parts, materials, tools and consumable equipment required for commissioning purposes.

Plan the execution of commissioning activities on-board and communicate relevant plans with other discipline leads.

Understand and utilise the Company commissioning permit to work (PTW) system for all commissioning activities.

Facilitate and ensure the timely completion of all commission activities specific to own discipline or area.

Coordinate with Clients, Suppliers, Support services and Project Team.



Education

Trade / Engineering qualification or similar education.



Experience

Significant experience with offshore oil and gas industry, including a component of FPSO or marine experience.



Permanent position - 3/3 rotation



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 914771









