About the Role:

Role Overview

Amec Foster Wheeler are looking for a Mechanical Maintenance Engineer to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based in Aberdeen. You will join our clients Operations and Maintenance Department to provide support to two FPSO assets located in the UKCS. The role will be for a duration of circa 2 months and may require occasional offshore visits.

Project

Your skills and experience will be used predominantly to undertake a critical spares review. The preferred candidate should have a good level of offshore hands on exposure and ideally have previous experience in undertaking a spares review, review of maintenance routines, ideally specific to reciprocating compressors and associated gas compression systems.

Key Responsibilities

* Conduct a critical spares review of all rotating equipment in the gas compression system* Review and modify maintenance routines to reflect the outcome of the spares review* Assist the onshore team to analyse and rectify any faults, performance or reliability issues on the gas compression system* Commitment to and promotion of Amec Foster Wheeler's values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures





Role Requirements

* Minimum Mechanical apprenticeship or equivalent training scheme plus HNC in mechanical engineering or equivalent with comprehensive experience in the role as the senior responsible mechanical person on a permanently manned producing installation* OR: - proven record of time spent as assistant engineer (or similar) with HNC in mechanical engineering and candidate can offer an auditable track record of consistently good performance in the role* Good knoledge of reciprocating gas compressors, gas complression systems and associated regulation / legislation* Good knowledge of Maintenance Management systems* Good knowledge of industry best maintenance practice* Confident and assertive with good analytical abilities* Work flexibly as part of a team and provide support and training to other team members to enhance flexible working* Good communication and IT skills and a team player* Must work at all times in accordance with Company policies and procedures* Valid BOSIET / MIST / EBS / Offshore Medical

If you believe you have the necessary knowledge, experience and enthusiasm to succeed in this position, then we would like to hear from you. To apply, please click on the 'Apply to Job' button below.

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.