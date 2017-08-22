About the Role:

We have a requirement for a Mechanical/Reliability Engineer to provide ongoing engineering support for our Clients North Sea assets operation. Working within our Clients operations team providing mechanical and reliability engineering support, with offshore visits as and when required. The candidate should have experience with offshore operations support including production operations and commissioning.



Ideally, it is preferred if the candidate also has experience in reliability engineering including condition monitoring of equipment, vibration analysis and lubrication management. However, whilst this is desirable, it is recognised that this skill set is not always available, and as such candidates who do not have this experience may also be considered subject to their ability, expertise and willingness to adapt.



Our expectation is that this role would be required to be filled for approximately 9 months, with a desired start as soon as possible, ideally in early September to allow some time for handover with an engineer who is going on offshore assignment from 8th September.

The person must be a degree qualified Mechanical Engineer, with good experience in a support role for offshore North Sea operations and should be willing to go offshore as and when required and full offshore certification and medical is essential.

