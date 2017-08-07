Mechanical Revit Drafter - Sydney

About the Role:

To be successful for this role you will have had experience in the following;



* 4 years experience within Revit MEP

* Relevant qualification and 6 years industry experience

* Commercial project background is advantageous

* Navisworks

* Knowledge of BCA and Australian standards

* Ability to work autonomously

This position will be on an initial contract with further extensions likely.

To submit an application please forward a latest version of your CV outlining the experience required above.

Please note : Applications with current Australian working rights will only be considered.