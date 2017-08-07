Mechanical Revit Drafter - Sydney

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Sydney
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Designer Jobs
Job ID 
613238
Posted on 
Monday, August 7, 2017 - 12:09am
About the Role:

To be successful for this role you will have had experience in the following;

 


* 4 years experience within Revit MEP
* Relevant qualification and 6 years industry experience
* Commercial project background is advantageous
* Navisworks
* Knowledge of BCA and Australian standards
* Ability to work autonomously

 

 

This position will be on an initial contract with further extensions likely.

 

To submit an application please forward a latest version of your CV outlining the experience required above.

Please note : Applications with current Australian working rights will only be considered.