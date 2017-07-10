Mechanical Technician

About the Role:

The Role:

Description of role

This is a great opportunity for an enthusiastic individual to be an integral part of a multiskilled team. Working at Bacton Gas Terminal you will be able to demonstrate the ability to maintain our range of equipment associated with the processing of hydrocarbons and supporting utilities.



This role operates on a regular shift pattern of one week on and one week off, 12hour days



Key responsibilities include:

?

Complete scheduled trade maintenance activities as per the maintenance management system

? Maintenance to be completed using the company standards and procedures, minimising impact on production, and maximising plant availability

? Raise relevant permits and isolations within the agreed time period and generate new work requests to highlight plant and equipment failure

? Manage and maintain Trade inventory of critical spares and stock equipment such that maintenance can be completed on schedule and equipment down time is minimised

? Provide assistance for projects, working with vendors and sub contractors as required

? Develop and review operational and maintenance procedures

? Comply with and pursue requirements of Change Management Policies eg, Plant Modification Proposals

? Accept responsibility for all waste management tasks relating to individual activities at the Terminal eg cleaning up after tasks, waste monitoring and disposal

? Attend and participate in the Operations/Maintenance morning shift meeting



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Qualifications/Experience desirable:

? City & Guilds or NVQ Level 3 in Mechanical Maintenance

? Experience in the offshore/onshore Oil & Gas Industry

? A time served Mechanical apprenticeship

? Experience of servicing and fault finding on reciprocating Engines

? Experience in maintaining hydraulic systems

? Good knowledge of maintaining centrifuge, reciprocating and diaphragm pump



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.