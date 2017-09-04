Mechanical Technician

About the Role:

The Role:

The successful candidate shall work as part of a team to manage the maintenance and operational monitoring of mechanical equipment to ensure safe, environmentally sound, reliable and efficient operation of the production facility.



This position operates on a rotational pattern of 4 X 10.5 hr shifts - 06:45/17:15. (Starting alternately on a Monday then Tuesday). The working pattern during projects and shutdowns may change and overtime may be required as circumstances dictate.



? Plan and execute scheduled preventive and breakdown maintenance activities on the

following:

o Rotating Equipment, including pumps, gas turbines, centrifugal compressors, gearbox and their associated sealing and lube oil systems

o Hydraulic and pneumatic systems.

Piping systems, including PSVs, valves, filters and associated equipment

? Carry out all activities to company standards and procedures

? Raise relevant permits within the agreed time period

? Report relevant maintenance data for reliability analysis

? Participate in failure investigations and identify reliability issues

? Generate new work requests to highlight plant and equipment faults

? Develop and review operational and maintenance procedures

? Provide input and assistance for new projects including commissioning work

? Work with vendors and sub-contractors as required

? Promote high HSE standards and demonstrate responsibility for the safety of self and others minimising impact on production, and maximising plant availability

? Employ Perenco Observation Safety Techniques (POST) to report safe and unsafe acts

? Actively participate in a responsible waste management system

? Attend and participate in the Operations morning shift meeting

? Comply with requirements of MOC for Plant Modifications

? Apply skills and knowledge in a practical and efficient manner and continually look for opportunities for improvement, cost saving and simplification



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

? A recognised apprenticeship in a relevant Engineering discipline

? HNC (or equivalent) in an Engineering Discipline (preferred)

? Full UK Driving Licence

? A sound knowledge of machinery and mechanical equipment

? Experience in the Oil & Gas/Petrochemical or related industry

? Broad experience of maintenance and fault finding on mechanical equipment

? Ability to work unsupervised in a multidiscipline team environment

? Ability to communicate and work well with others

? Computer literate

? Demonstrate understanding of maintenance programmes

? Demonstrate aptitude for troubleshooting and problem solving



