Company
Orion Group
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Technician Jobs
Job ID
519872
Posted on
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 9:02am
About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting Mechanical Technicians, based Offshore
Candidates MUST be immediately available.
Responsibilities will include:
Fault finding, remedial works and completion of scopes for ICSS, Fire and Gas and Trace Heating
Requirements:
Valid certificates for UK offshore working, including ATEX, SBT, Compex, Mechanical Joint Integrity etc.
Contract position - 3 weeks initially
If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 912522
