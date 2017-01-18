About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting Mechanical Technicians, based Offshore

Candidates MUST be immediately available.

Responsibilities will include:

Fault finding, remedial works and completion of scopes for ICSS, Fire and Gas and Trace Heating

Requirements:

Valid certificates for UK offshore working, including ATEX, SBT, Compex, Mechanical Joint Integrity etc.

Contract position - 3 weeks initially

