Mechanical Tool Install Design Technician-Portland, OR

Company 
Energy_Jobline
Category 
Designer Jobs
Job ID 
527219
Posted on 
Friday, February 24, 2017 - 9:28am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

Our Mechanical Tool Install Designer position provides you the opportunity to work on state of the art facilities.

You will design environments that make our clients successful today, while helping them develop and capitalize on emerging technologies. You should have the desire to grow personally as well as professionally with each new project.
Our Tool Install Designers:

  • Perform a variety of design tasks in the initial planning and design of equipment, systems, and processes.
  • Have a basic knowledge of semiconductor tools and associated utilities.
  • Understand pipe and duct routing principles, space coordination requirements and have experience with AutoCAD and Revit.
  • Develop schematics, plan drawings and installation details
  • Coordinate with multiple engineering disciplines and installation contractors
  • Conduct field verification of designs prior to, during and after construction.
  • Demonstrate excellent communication and organization skills to thrive in a fast paced design and construction environment.

    • The minimum qualifications for this position are:
  • 2+ years' mechanical semiconductor tool install experience
  • AutoCAD experience required.

    • The ideal candidate will possess the following skills and experience:
  • Revit experience strongly preferred.
  • Semiconductor tool install experience preferred

    • At CH2M, the greatest challenges provide the biggest rewards.Each day, your drive and creative ideas will be providing solutions that helpbuild a better tomorrow. Whether it is the pride that comes withaccomplishment, personal growth or making a difference in the world, you willdiscover true success in a career that brings out the best in you at CH2M.Ready? Let’s get to work. Developing People through Challenging Projects CH2MHILL is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

    CH2M will not sponsor a work visa (e.g. H1B, etc.,) to fill thisposition.

    EEO/M/F/Veteran/Disability

    CH2M is an Equal Opportunity Employer - M/F/Veteran/Disability. Learn more about your rights under Federal EEO laws and supplemental language.