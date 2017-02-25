Mechanical Tool Install Design Technician-Portland, OR

About the Role:

Our Mechanical Tool Install Designer position provides you the opportunity to work on state of the art facilities.

You will design environments that make our clients successful today, while helping them develop and capitalize on emerging technologies. You should have the desire to grow personally as well as professionally with each new project.

Our Tool Install Designers:

Perform a variety of design tasks in the initial planning and design of equipment, systems, and processes.

Have a basic knowledge of semiconductor tools and associated utilities.

Understand pipe and duct routing principles, space coordination requirements and have experience with AutoCAD and Revit.

Develop schematics, plan drawings and installation details

Coordinate with multiple engineering disciplines and installation contractors

Conduct field verification of designs prior to, during and after construction.

Demonstrate excellent communication and organization skills to thrive in a fast paced design and construction environment.

2+ years' mechanical semiconductor tool install experience

AutoCAD experience required.

Revit experience strongly preferred.

Semiconductor tool install experience preferred

At CH2M, the greatest challenges provide the biggest rewards.Each day, your drive and creative ideas will be providing solutions that helpbuild a better tomorrow. Whether it is the pride that comes withaccomplishment, personal growth or making a difference in the world, you willdiscover true success in a career that brings out the best in you at CH2M.Ready? Let’s get to work. Developing People through Challenging Projects CH2MHILL is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

CH2M will not sponsor a work visa (e.g. H1B, etc.,) to fill thisposition.

EEO/M/F/Veteran/Disability

CH2M is an Equal Opportunity Employer - M/F/Veteran/Disability. Learn more about your rights under Federal EEO laws and supplemental language.