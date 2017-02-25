Mechanical Tool Install Design Technician-Portland, OR

About the Role:Our Mechanical Tool Install Designer position provides you the opportunity to work on state of the art facilities.
You will design environments that make our clients successful today, while helping them develop and capitalize on emerging technologies. You should have the desire to grow personally as well as professionally with each new project.
Our Tool Install Designers:
The minimum qualifications for this position are:
The ideal candidate will possess the following skills and experience:
At CH2M, the greatest challenges provide the biggest rewards.Each day, your drive and creative ideas will be providing solutions that helpbuild a better tomorrow. Whether it is the pride that comes withaccomplishment, personal growth or making a difference in the world, you willdiscover true success in a career that brings out the best in you at CH2M.Ready? Let’s get to work. Developing People through Challenging Projects CH2MHILL is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
CH2M will not sponsor a work visa (e.g. H1B, etc.,) to fill thisposition.
EEO/M/F/Veteran/Disability
CH2M is an Equal Opportunity Employer - M/F/Veteran/Disability. Learn more about your rights under Federal EEO laws and supplemental language.