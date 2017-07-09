Medic (Urgent)

About the Role:

The Role:

1.Capable of Managing a well-equipped remote medical facility in a challenging environment.

2.Maintains adequate levels of equipment and medication for the whole operation.

3.Must have extensive experience of medical diagnosis and conditions.

4.First Responder to any medical related incident 24/7.

5.Tracks all injuries and illnesses, maintains medical records and reports accordingly.

6.Builds working relationships with local medical providers and assess capability of staff and facilities.

7.Focal point for all medevacs both within country and out of country.

8.Provides case management to all employees which includes the return to work process.

9.Participates in various aspects of our safety programs, such as safety meetings and safety training.

10.Mentors and trains the Medical Assistants in their professional development.

11.Contributes to the development of new medical capabilities and procedures.

12.Assists with food hygiene inspections.

13.Experience with transporting critical patient's long distances by road.

14.Demonstrate the ability to triage at mass casualty incidents and train others to assist.

15.Conduct medical continuation training and exercises for qualified personnel.

16.Maintain oversight and supervision of occupational health medicals carried out at site to OGUK standards.



The Company:

Our client is an international Oil & Gas company with projects across the Middle East. The ideal candidate will be First Responder to any medical incident 24/7, operating under the onsite physician's medical authority. Controls the company's medical services for the benefit of all personnel within the plant. Acts as the first point of contact for all expatriate medical requirements. Mentors and coaches the medical assistants. Coordinates occupational health service providers and maintains accur



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

1)RGN and EN nurses who are registered.

2)Military Medical Assistant, (military qualifications must be within 10 years of training) or have continued professional development (CPD).

3)HCPC Paramedics (must have remote medical experience).



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

1)Must have the ability to lead, mentor and coach staff

2)Ability to make medical decisions based on sound judgment

3)Technical Knowledge - knowledge of patient, medical care and drug administration

4)Competent with Trauma, and life support issues

5)Commitment to health and safety

6)Emergency/crisis management



About Fircroft:

