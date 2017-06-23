About the Role:

The Role:

.We are currently seeking a Metering Technician to join our established and experienced Metering team at our Dimlington Terminal. This role is responsible for the maintenance, repair and operational testing of all trade (Metering) related equipment and systems to statutory, auditable and safe standards whilst complying with company policies, procedures and working practices.

Working as part of the wider team you will ensure safe working conditions in all day to day operations, with special emphasis on maintenance tasks, environmental and project activities.

Successful candidates will demonstrate a high level of computer literacy and excellent communication and interpersonal skills.



Key responsibilities include

Complete scheduled trade maintenance activities as per the maintenance management system for all metering systems and associated equipment. This will include maintenance on the following equipment's:

Orifice carriers

Turbine meters

Coriolis meters

Flow computer

Database systems

Differential pressure transmitters

Pressure transmitters

Analysers including Gas chromatography and dew point.

Sampling

Maintenance to be completed using the company standards and procedures, minimising impact on production, and maximising plant availability

Record keeping of all metering system associated records

Raise relevant permits within the agreed time period and generate new work requests to highlight plant and equipment failure

Manage and maintain Trade inventory of critical spares/stock and test equipment such that maintenance visits can be completed on schedule and equipment down time is minimised

Provide assistance for projects, working with vendors and sub-contractors as required

Develop and review operational and maintenance procedures

Comply with and pursue requirements of Change Management Policies eg, Plant Modification Proposals



The Company:

Qualifications/Experience

Experience in the Offshore/Onshore Oil & Gas Industry metering role is required

Current COMPEX certification must be current



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.