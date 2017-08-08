About the Role:

The Role:

We are currently seeking a Metering Technician to join our established and experienced Metering team at our Dimlington Terminal. Reporting to the Metering Team Leader this role is responsible for maintenance, repair and testing of all fiscal measurement systems to ensure efficient, reliable and safe standards on all installations.



This role operates a rota of 7 days on 7 days off 12 hour shifts.



Working as part of the wider team you will ensure safe working conditions in all day to day operations, with special emphasis on maintenance tasks, regulatory compliance, preventative maintenance and calibration activities. Successful candidates will have the flexibility to work on and offshore, be self-motivated with a desire to achieve both personal and organisational goals. A high level of computer literacy is required, as is the need for excellent communication and interpersonal skills.



? Maintenance, calibration and management of all fiscal measurement equipment at the Terminal in accordance with Regulator and Commercial requirements

? Operation of an maintenance of online Gas Chromatographs and sample systems

? Taking of gas and liquid samples for measurement and environmental purposes

? Complete scheduled maintenance activities as per the maintenance management system

? Manage and maintain inventory of critical spares and stock equipment

? Provide assistance for ongoing projects, working with vendors and sub-contractors as required.

? Develop and review operational and maintenance procedures

? Work with partner and regulator auditors and representatives to ensure compliance with the commercial agreements and relevant regulations



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

? Time served apprenticeship in measurement / instrumentation with ONC/HNC/HND in relevant discipline

? Experience in an onshore / offshore measurement technician role will be beneficial

? Experience in the operation and maintenance of a variety of flow measurement technologies is essential



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.