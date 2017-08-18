Metrology Engineer - Sweden - Urgent Requirement

About the Role:

A multinational client of mine is currently looking for a metrology engineer to join them on a contract basis at their site in Sweden.

The role will involve test rig development, metrology, calibration and validation activities.

Main Responsibilities:

* Working with instruments including fluid, conductivity, temperature and pressure sensors* Creating calibration instructions and forms* Creating validating reports* Managing the master validation plan* Performing calibrations

Key Requirements:

* Master of science within relevant discipline* At least 5-10 year experience within the field* Strong accountability and self-driven.* Previous experience in electro mechanics sensors, hydraulic systems and metrology from other medical regulatory environment is preferable.* Experience from component testing and working in lab environment is also preferable.* Fluent in English

Vacancy Summary:

Job Type: Contract

Duration: 6 Months initial

Location: Sweden

Rate: Negotiable (DOE)

If you are interested in this role or know anyone who might be please forward an up to date CV ASAP and I will be in touch shortly to discuss setting up an interview.