Metrology Engineer - Sweden - Urgent Requirement

Vivid Resourcing
Sweden,Europe
£0 to £0 Per year
Contract
Engineering Jobs
614569
Friday, August 18, 2017 - 10:51am
Apply Now

About the Role:

A multinational client of mine is currently looking for a metrology engineer to join them on a contract basis at their site in Sweden.

The role will involve test rig development, metrology, calibration and validation activities.

Main Responsibilities:



* Working with instruments including fluid, conductivity, temperature and pressure sensors
* Creating calibration instructions and forms
* Creating validating reports
* Managing the master validation plan
* Performing calibrations

Key Requirements:



* Master of science within relevant discipline
* At least 5-10 year experience within the field
* Strong accountability and self-driven.
* Previous experience in electro mechanics sensors, hydraulic systems and metrology from other medical regulatory environment is preferable.
* Experience from component testing and working in lab environment is also preferable.
* Fluent in English

Vacancy Summary:

Duration: 6 Months initial

Duration: 6 Months initial

Location: Sweden

Rate: Negotiable (DOE)

If you are interested in this role or know anyone who might be please forward an up to date CV ASAP and I will be in touch shortly to discuss setting up an interview.