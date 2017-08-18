Metrology Engineer - Sweden - Urgent Requirement

Company
Vivid Resourcing
Location
Sweden,Europe
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
614569
Posted on
Friday, August 18, 2017 - 10:51am
About the Role:
A multinational client of mine is currently looking for a metrology engineer to join them on a contract basis at their site in Sweden.
The role will involve test rig development, metrology, calibration and validation activities.
Main Responsibilities:
* Working with instruments including fluid, conductivity, temperature and pressure sensors
* Creating calibration instructions and forms
* Creating validating reports
* Managing the master validation plan
* Performing calibrations
Key Requirements:
* Master of science within relevant discipline
* At least 5-10 year experience within the field
* Strong accountability and self-driven.
* Previous experience in electro mechanics sensors, hydraulic systems and metrology from other medical regulatory environment is preferable.
* Experience from component testing and working in lab environment is also preferable.
* Fluent in English
Vacancy Summary:
Job Type: Contract
Duration: 6 Months initial
Location: Sweden
Rate: Negotiable (DOE)
If you are interested in this role or know anyone who might be please forward an up to date CV ASAP and I will be in touch shortly to discuss setting up an interview.
