About the Role: MUDLOGGER Required for short term 3 month contract - Ensures the integrity of the samples collected; analyzes, interprets and reports in the End of Well Report and enters within the formation evaluation log all information relating to the cutting samples, and informs the Client representatives. -Is responsible for communicating to the Client representatives any information regarding primary well control and well integrity during well site operations as deducted from the data. -Primary responsible for maintaining and analyzing the volume balance sheet during well site operations. -Exercises his/her discretion and independent judgment to alert the Data Analyst of any discrepancies in the formation evaluation or gases analysis observed. -Is a key person involved in the detection and monitoring of potential well control situations. -Ensures the design of an accurate and comprehensive formation evaluation log according to the Client's format. -Is aware of, and respects all safety regulations and procedures, as specified by the Client, Drilling Operator, Geoservices or relevant safety authorities. -Uses his/her experience and judgment to improve the service quality delivery and communicates to the Data Analyst all improvement opportunities. -Interacts with other service companies' personnel and Client representatives at the well site, ensuring the prevention of events that may give rise to the wellbore insecurity. -Provides technical advice and assistance in core recovery and core description. -Shares with other well site personnel the responsibility for rigging up and rigging down the mud logging equipment. -Keeps the confidentiality of the Client's well data. -Manages and provides support, coaching and guidance to Sample Catchers. -Performs other duties as assigned by direct supervisor.