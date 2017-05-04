Mudlogger- TX Region

About the Role:

My client, who is an international leader in oilfield service activities, is seeking Mudloggers that are located in the Texas Area!

You must have a Safe Land (PEC) and/or Rig Pass (IADC) certificate to apply for this position or willing to obtain at your own expense.

**HOUSING AND MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT INCLUDED**

Location: TEXAS w/ Travel throughout State Duration: 9 month contract (potential to convert full-time) Schedule: NIGHTS , 12 Hour Shifts - Must be willing to work a flexible schedule. Interviews Process: 1 stage (telephone interview) Start Date: Immediately Required Skills :

* Must have Safe Land (PEC) and/or Rig Pass (IADC) certification* Minimum 1 year of mudlogging experience* Working in well site units collecting, processing, logging and analyzing geological samples using various laboratory techniques to evaluate detailed and complex data for signs of oil or gas* Monitoring computer recordings of drillings* Interpreting information and feeding it back to the drilling team to enhance safety and success* Operating and maintaining a real-time computer-based data acquisition system, the advanced logging system (ALS), which records all aspects of rig activity;* Willingness to travel throughout Texas region* Provide own steel toed boots

If you are located in the Texas area and have the required experience please apply with your most up-to-date resume or call Bianca Rennie at 832.900.5923.