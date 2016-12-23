Multi Skilled Operative (Gas Transmission)

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler have a requirement for x5 Multi skilled Operatives with Dumper driver and or Banksman tickets as well as a valid EUSR safety passport (Cross country pipelines).





The scope of work is for National Grid cross country pipeline maintenance and construction projects between 20th February 2017 for 3-4 months work initially. Covering multiple areas between Aberdeen and Dundee.

Purpose / Role

* To provide multi skilled services to the gas pipeline project in support of safe delivery of project work scope

Key aims and objectives

* Undertake multi skilled services for gas transmission projects

Prime responsibilities and duties

* Ensure all work scope undertaken is carried out in a safe and productive manner, in line with Supervisors direction, company and project procedures* Be aware of and practice fully the requirement for total safety attitude in all operations* Assist trade personnel in the completion of their duties* Prepare and maintain worksite in line with Supervisor's instruction* Assist with general housekeeping, ensuring a safe, clean and tidy site is maintained at all times* Assist where required with specialist cleaning duties* Follow the schedule communicated by the supervisor* Support the main activity by obtaining the necessary tools and materials and then assisting the trade personnel under their guidance and instruction* Providing it is within the general/craft assistant's ability, deal with any minor issue that prevents completion of the task* Proactively seek additional tasks where time permits* Adhere to all company policies, working practices and procedures as communicated by the company from time to time* Participate in Toolbox Talks / DASS* Participate and contribute to Emergency Response process and procedure* Participate and contribute to personnel development programmes* Assist other discipline trades, (within capability)

Experience

* Must have experience of working within gas pipeline projects* Experience within an engineering / construction / utilities background