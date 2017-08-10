About the Role:

Job title: Multi-Skilled Operative with Telehandler licence

Ref No: 2017-8570

Location: Keith, Scotland AB55 5FH

Project: Blackhillock cabling project North West of Aberdeen

Duration: 2months

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Multi Skilled Operative with telehandler licence and extensive experience in the T&D industry

Hours of work are 07.30 - 17.00 Monday - Saturday, Sunday off.

Ideally suits local candidates as no lodge is payable on this.

Responsibilities

* To provide general assistance services to 275kv Cabling Project in support of safe delivery of project work scope* Ensure all work scope undertaken is carried out in a safe and productive manner, in line with Supervisors direction, company and project procedures.* Be aware of and practice fully the requirement for total safety attitude in all operations* Assist trade personnel in the completion of their duties* Prepare and maintain worksite in line with Supervisor's instruction* Assist with general housekeeping, ensuring a safe, clean and tidy site is maintained at all times* Assist where required with specialist cleaning duties* Follow the schedule communicated by the supervisor* Support the main activity by obtaining the necessary tools and materials and then assisting the trade personnel under their guidance and instruction* Providing it is within the general/craft assistant's ability, deal with any minor issue that prevents completion of the task* Proactively seek additional tasks where time permits* Adhere to all company policies, working practices and procedures as communicated by the company from time to time* Participate in Toolbox Talks / DASS* Participate and contribute to Emergency Response process and procedure* Participate and contribute to personnel development programmes* Assist other discipline trades, (within capability)

Skills / Qualifications

* CPCS* Must have experience of working within sub stations either National Grid or SSE and hold relevant certificates BESC and Persons or equivalent* Telehandler Licence is ESSENTIAL* Manual Dexterity* Able to listen and act upon instruction* Resilience* Commitment and Determination.* Highly motivated* Understanding of working with internationally recognised Health and Safety and Quality policies* Experience within an engineering / construction / utilities background* Full clean driving licence wound be beneficial* Understanding of GS6 & HSG47* Good understanding of Working in Agricultural Land with the Installation of Ducts.