Company
Energy Jobline
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
612559
Posted on
Friday, August 4, 2017 - 11:01pm
About the Role:Are you looking for an exciting opportunity in a growing industry? Then take a closer look at Vestas.
Multibrand Service Technician (f/m) - Romania
Vestas Central Europe - Service Department
Vestas Eastern Europe and Austria (part of Vestas Central Europe) is a Sales Business Unit covering Austria and Eastern Europe countries including Romania. We are responsible for the sales, installation and service of wind farms throughout these regions. We strive to be the No. 1 performing business unit within Vestas and we aim to make Vestas Central Europe the best place to work.
As a Service Technician (f/m) you will be assigned with electrical, remote controls and mechanical operations on our wind energy turbines. Beside commissioning and maintenance you carry out all repairs and checkups.
Responsabilities and tasks:
- Conducting in working safely and with an attention to detail; promotes and demonstrates safe behavior and practices at all times
- Performing all mechanical, hydraulic, and electrical component maintenance, repair or replacement of parts to correct malfunctions
- Secures and monitors the clean and tidy condition of the turbine after job completion
- Fills out work orders and check lists, confirms completed orders including proposals for an optimization of processes
- Checks tools and spare parts for accuracy, operational capability and completeness prior to starting work
- Responsible for the equipment of the vehicles with tools, personal protective equipment and spare parts.
- Ensuring on time return of unused and defective materials and tools with correct declaration and correct packaging
- Responsible for the compliance with legal and company regulations, guidelines etc. in the area of his work.
- Acting professionally as a role model within a field environment to ensure all procedures are followed as required and acts with an understanding of customer service towards wind farm owners
- Suggest improvements to work instructions and turbine design
Qualifications:
- Completed technical training in the field of electro-technology or mechanics
- At least 2 years of professional experience
- Good knowledge of written and spoken English or German
- Basic knowledge in working with MS-Office
- Driving licence in class CE/ BE
- Team working and operational readiness
- Absolute readiness for travel activities
- Ability to work in height
We are a team of skilled and committed colleagues who are all enthusiastic about wind energy. You will have the opportunity developing a career within a very exciting industry in a global company.
Additional information:
Please apply online
About Vestas
Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on wind power solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 82 GW of wind turbines in 76 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else.
Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 71 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions.
Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 21,800 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.
We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at http://www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels.
Apply