Company Bryant Group Location Aberdeen City,Scotland Job Type Contract Category Drilling Jobs Job ID 599861

About the Role: SHORT TERM CONTRACT (1 MONTH) FOR MWD ENGINEER/SPECIALIST ideally with experience running RWD (Powerpulse/Telescope) resistivity tools. The D&M Lead/ Second Hand (Engineer/Specialist) is responsible for the management of any D&M Measurements and Logging activities at the well-site. He/She are also responsible for any measurement activities related to Directional Drilling Survey Management. The Lead Hand usually leads the D&M team at the well-site and applies technical and interpersonal skills to solve complex problems required to develop new or improved techniques, procedures or products and customer relations. Key priorities, while being on the job include - Service Quality, Job Preparation, Planning, Safety and effective client engagement.