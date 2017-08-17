Company Woodland Consultancy Services Location Nigeria,Africa Job Type Contract Category Marine%2C ROV and Diver Jobs Job ID 614473 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: NAVAL ARCHITECT - CONTRACT – SURREY AND NIGERIA * * * Urgent Start * * * Candidates MUST be able to start on this project on 9th September Our Client, a Major international oil/gas and petrochemical contractor, is seeking a Naval Architect to go out to Nigeria on 9th September for circa 2 to 3 weeks and then to work in Surrey for 2-3 weeks on a Scoping Study for a Nigerian Client .There is a good possibility that the Scoping Study could lead to longer term work with this client executed out of Surrey. EXPERIENCE/WORK INVOLVED: A minimum of 16years’ experience within the oil and gas industry Degree qualified Working on the review and amendment of client standards would be beneficial. Have worked on scoping studies in the past. Past experience must have covered the entire spectrum of oil and gas Naval Architectural studies with major contractors. JOB SCOPE: The successful candidate will visit a number of locations in Nigeria as part of the Scoping Study and then consolidate the finding in a report which will be the main task of the 2-3 weeks in Surrey. Candidates must be able to make the trip to Nigeria in terms of availability, personal commitments and passport etc. SALARY: £45-50 per hour for all hours worked and all expenses will be paid for the trip to Nigeria. We are instructed to only submit to our Client candidates whose qualifications and Experience matches the client’s specifications and can work in the UK.