NDT Technician/Engineer

Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Plymouth,Devon,England Salary £20 to £22 Per hour Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs

About the Role: We are seeking an experienced NDT Engineer/Technician for a dockyards based contract for 3-4 months. Based in Plymouth



Must have Advanced UT (TOFD/PA PCN level 2)



The main purpose of this role is to carry out advanced UT, conventional UT and surface examination NDT to a given specification and censor the reults to the applicable acceptance standards. Off site working may be required.



Knowledge of NDT processes and their application and a good level of computer literacy.



A pro active approach to problem solving and must be able to work in either part of a team environment or by using their own initative. Must be prepared to work shift work including weekends and posess a flexible approach to working patterns.



Ship/Submarine fabrication or refit experience in an engineering discipline or previous NDT experience, preferrably in an engineering environment.



ONC IN engineering desirable or craft apprenticeship



The role of the NDT engineer is a nuclear implicated post and all applicants must be willing to become radiological written approved person (WAP). Applicants need to be aware that there will be a requirement to work in tanks, confined spaces, at heights and in radiological controlled areas.

DEV Does the role involve working with, or on, controlled goods, technology or services?

No