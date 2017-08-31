About the Role:
.Net/C# Software Developer
.Net/C# Software Developer |Brussels Area | Competitive Salary
My client is a Software Solution company. They are looking to hire experienced .Net Software Developers. Based in Brussels, this client is looking for over 2 years' experience as a minimum any more experience is a bonus as a .Net Software Developer.
Requirements:
- Over 2 years' experience as .Net Software Developer
- Experience with SQL
- Working experience with HTML
- Ability to speak fluent English
- A passion for technology and the desire to work in a team working environment
Beneficial:
- Experience with Javascript, and AngularJS
- Experience with GIT, and python is also beneficial
- French or Dutch is a bonus
Location: Brussels, Belgium
Role: .Net/C# Software Developer
Salary: Negotiable
Start Date: ASAP
Type: Permanent
If you wish to be considered for this .Net/C# Software Developer role please contact me and send your CV alternatively call G2 London on +44 207 167 68 16 and ask for Samuel James.