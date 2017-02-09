.Net Web Developer

About the Role:

A client of mine based in London are currently looking for a number of web developers to join them on a contract basis and work for an end client in Sweden.

This is a great opportunity to work for a well respected consultancy who have an abundance of work that shows no signs of slowing down.

At least an intermediate level of Swedish is a MUST for this position.

Skills:

ASP.Net

MVC

C#

SQL Server

WCF

Web API