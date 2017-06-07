Network Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

Job Responsibilities:



Bachelor's degree from a four year college or university or Experience and Certifications equivalence.

? Minimum 5 years experience in an Cisco network implementation/support role

? CCIE certification and level of networking knowledge and experience.

? Experience with QoS for LANs and WANs, IPSec VPN's, SolarWinds Orion products, Design/Architectural Networks, Cisco datacenter switching with Catalyst and Nexus.

? Familiar with Visio Design/Architectural network and understanding of a mixture of servers.

? High level of proficiency with firewalls, routing protocols, sub-netting, OSI-layered model, TCP/IP, UDP, ICMP,



