The Network Engineer is responsible for supporting and engineering solutions for LAN/WAN and Datacenter Network.

? Analyzes complex network issues and engineers solutions to meet business needs and maintain a reliable and stable network infrastructure

? Notifies the networking team management of critical problems and issues

? Designs, implements and supports Cisco Routers and Routing Protocols.

? Designs, implements and supports Cisco Nexus 7k, Catalyst and Switching Protocols.

? Documents design and complex support related issues, developing standards and creating step by step procedures

? Prepares for and attends occasional weekly meetings for projects and status.

? Participates in on-call duties according to rotation as well as participating in required after hours maintenance and disaster recovery exercises

? Create vPC domain, design single sided vPC, ,design double sided vPC, design vPC peer-keepalive,vPC peer-link,vPC member port, configure single and dual home fex

? Create and configure VDCs, applied the following settings: AAA, SNMP, ACLs, SVIs, HSRP, L2/L3 port- channels. Job Requirements

Education and Experience

? Bachelor's degree from a four year college or university or Experience and Certifications equivalence.

? Minimum 5 years experience in an Cisco network implementation/support role

? CCIE certification and level of networking knowledge and experience.

? Experience with QoS for LANs and WANs, IPSec VPN's, SolarWinds Orion products, Design/Architectural Networks, Cisco datacenter switching with Catalyst and Nexus.

? Familiar with Visio Design/Architectural network and understanding of a mixture of servers.

? High level of proficiency with firewalls, routing protocols, sub-netting, OSI-layered model, TCP/IP, UDP, ICMP,

Essential Skills

? Excellent customer support skills and experience in vendor management such as: working support cases with services partners or telecommunications providers

? Excellent documentation skills in creation of policies and procedures as well as deep technical writing capabilities

? Solid organizational and prioritizing skills

? Capable of working with limited supervision, and leading other team members.

? Strong oral and written communication skills, including technical documentation



