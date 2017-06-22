About the Role:
The Role:
FIRCROFT-Riyadh is looking for a Network Engineer with the below criteria:
The Network Engineer is responsible for supporting and engineering solutions for LAN/WAN and Datacenter Network.
? Analyzes complex network issues and engineers solutions to meet business needs and maintain a reliable and stable network infrastructure
? Notifies the networking team management of critical problems and issues
? Designs, implements and supports Cisco Routers and Routing Protocols.
? Designs, implements and supports Cisco Nexus 7k, Catalyst and Switching Protocols.
? Documents design and complex support related issues, developing standards and creating step by step procedures
? Prepares for and attends occasional weekly meetings for projects and status.
? Participates in on-call duties according to rotation as well as participating in required after hours maintenance and disaster recovery exercises
? Create vPC domain, design single sided vPC, ,design double sided vPC, design vPC peer-keepalive,vPC peer-link,vPC member port, configure single and dual home fex
? Create and configure VDCs, applied the following settings: AAA, SNMP, ACLs, SVIs, HSRP, L2/L3 port- channels. Job Requirements
Education and Experience
? Bachelor's degree from a four year college or university or Experience and Certifications equivalence.
? Minimum 5 years experience in an Cisco network implementation/support role
? CCIE certification and level of networking knowledge and experience.
? Experience with QoS for LANs and WANs, IPSec VPN's, SolarWinds Orion products, Design/Architectural Networks, Cisco datacenter switching with Catalyst and Nexus.
? Familiar with Visio Design/Architectural network and understanding of a mixture of servers.
? High level of proficiency with firewalls, routing protocols, sub-netting, OSI-layered model, TCP/IP, UDP, ICMP,
Essential Skills
? Excellent customer support skills and experience in vendor management such as: working support cases with services partners or telecommunications providers
? Excellent documentation skills in creation of policies and procedures as well as deep technical writing capabilities
? Solid organizational and prioritizing skills
? Capable of working with limited supervision, and leading other team members.
? Strong oral and written communication skills, including technical documentation
