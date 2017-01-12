Company NES Global Talent Location Oman,Middle East Salary £24000 to £48000 Per year Job Type Contract Category IT%2C Communications Jobs Job ID 515501 Apply Apply Now

Establish and perform rollout and migration programs following company and vendor standards.

Primarily contribute in network LLD, As Built and SOP for network infrastructure and build a best practice configuration templates for networking devices.

Maintain confidentiality with regard to the information being processed, stored or accessed by the network.

Network Engineer to troubleshoot networks, systems, and applications to identify and correct malfunctions and other operational difficulties.

Anticipate communication and networking problems and implement preventive measures.

Day to day administration of network related systems and applications, monitoring logs and reporting of security events

Excellent understanding of available network equipment including Cisco switches, routers, wireless LAN controllers, access points, ISP modems and firewalls. Implementation and troubleshooting experience in HSRP to VSS migration, GRE tunnels, VRF, OSPF, EIGRP, Site to Site VPN and Remote Access VPN.



Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering and minimum of 3-5 years’ experience.

Proven track record of hands on experience in network and security administration

Proven track record of hand on experience in network implementation and users migrations

Cisco CCNA routing and switching/CCNP routing and switching qualification.

Cisco CCNA Wireless

Excellent analytical skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

Excellent communication skills



Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.