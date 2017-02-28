About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Network Engineer, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Delivery of Network Services to the global business units, focusing on the Voice systems

Partnering with other Company IT organisations to ensure quality support and delivery to the end-user

Provide status updates to peers and the customer with regards to issues being worked

Deliver the day to day operations of network services to (1) the E&P UK (2) in region leveraged services (3) Middle East, Russian, Caspian and Africa sites

Deliver project work as required, to support (1) business projects (2) IT projects (3) refresh projects

Ensure compliance with all company and IT policies

Work with the various disciplines of IT to ensure services meet business needs

Work with 3rd party vendors to ensure services meet business requirements

Provide current use and projected demand of network services to the internal IT Business Analysts

Budgetary formulation and planning

Work with the business and IT to understand and communicate the implications of change control

Provide out of hours support via an on-call rota



Skills

Previous direct network experience providing support of enterprise networks

Installation and support of Cisco routers, switches

Cisco certified (CCNA minimum)

Experience of different voice solutions, such a CCM, PABX, Unity

Knowledge of voice protocols, such as SIP, MGCP,H323

Experience of supporting and managed both analogue and digital voice systems

Installation and support of Cisco BoIP

Strong team working skills



Qualifications

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, MIS or other IT/IS related major or satisfactory equivalent



Requirements

Willing to travel, which may include offshore

Willing and able to perform tasks outside normal business hours and be on call for at least one week per quarter

Experience in oil and gas related company

Ability to work effectively across time zones and geographic locations



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 913103





