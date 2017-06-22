About the Role:

The Role:

Fircroft-Riyadh is looking for Network Engineer (F5 & Firewalls) with the below criteria:-



Job Description

F5 Load Balancers - Demonstrates experience configuring and troubleshooting a wide range of load balanced services, including iRules, SSL, and health check scripting. ?

NGFW & UTM such as Fortigates and PaloAlto firewalls Administration, Configuration and Troubleshooting. ?

Hardware - Determine hardware requirements, target solutions, ensure hardware integrates with existing components and implement appropriate solutions.

Applications - Knowledge and understanding of firm-wide applications. ?

Network - Determine network requirements, target solutions, ensure hardware integrates with existing components and implement appropriate solutions. ?

Security - Implement and maintain technology security policies and processes. ?

Languages - Knowledge and understanding of appropriate languages aligned to supported technologies. ? Solution design - Use policy and functional requirements to create infrastructure solutions. ?

Solution build - Implement Infrastructure solutions to specification. ?

Solution deployment - Manage change when infrastructure solutions are implemented. ?

Solution maintenance - study and apply required firmware updates and Identify and resolve infrastructure vulnerabilities and issues. ? Networking Technologies - Utilizes experience of design using LAN, WAN and Internet technologies and detailed troubleshooting of applications utilizing TCP/IP protocols Displays ability to communicate that understanding both in written and verbal forms ?

Displays familiarity with detail of web application protocols (HTTP - including proxying and cookies - SSL, SOAP etc) ?

Logging and reporting ?

Active Directory integration



Core Technologies:



? Application Delivery Controller (ADC) - F5 BIG-IP Local Traffic Manager (LTM) ?

F5 BIG-IP Global Traffic Manager (GTM), BIG-IP DNS ?

Authoritative External DNS ? F5 BIG-IP GTM [Static & Dynamic Zones] ?

VIPs, DIPs and Virtual Pools configurations ? Akamai eDNS Cloud 2nd Name Servers [Static Zones] ?

Domain Registrar ?

DNS SEC ? DNS ANYCAST ? IPAM DNS Organizations and Administration of zone data ?

VPN SSL and IPsec, site-to-site and client-to-server

UTM IPS and AV implementation



Job Requirements ?



Bachelor's Degree ?

At least 5 years experience in F5 - Demonstrates experience configuring and troubleshooting a wide range of load balanced services, including iRules, SSL, and health check scripting. ?

At least 3 years in Firewall Administration ?

English: Fluent

Certificate creation and management

In depth engineering experience in traffic management solutions, including the design, low level engineering, and delivery of new hardware systems as well as application load balancing solutions for client applications across the pre-provisioned ADC infrastructure ?

In depth knowledge of F5 BIG-IP Hardware Platforms. (Citrix NetScaler also desired) ?

In depth knowledge of F5 TMOS Architecture including currently generally available software versions ?

In depth knowledge of TCP/IP Protocols ?

Functional understanding and experience migrating from a Citrix NetScaler environment to an F5 load balancing environment ? Functional understanding of network Layer 2 /3 switching and routing protocols ? Knowledge of ADC F5 LTM and GTM hardware platforms including engineering design and deployment implementation guidelines ? Functional understanding of diverse set of networked applications requiring application traffic management solutions, including HTTP, HTTPS, SSH, FTP, DNS, NTP, ANYCAST services, and others ? DMZ Network infrastructure knowledge including topology, security policies, firewalls and the L2/L3 switch and router infrastructure is required ? Understanding of LTM Inbound SNAT configurations and outbound NAT server to IP mapping required ? Understanding of application load balancing strategies and advanced techniques for application delivery ? Knowledge of F5 iRules (F5's TCL scripting language) enabling customization of application load balancing solutions through the control and direct manipulation of the application traffic ? Functional understanding of F5's API iControl and application integration ? Must have expertise in application switching and traffic management, deep knowledge of application requirements (such as persistence), understand SSL offload and implementation of SSL certificate and Key, and web acceleration and TCP optimization. Use of F5 DOS and DDOS features and mitigation methods including use of network Packet filters and iRules is desirable ? Candidate must have admin experience with F5 configuration CLI including both BigPipe and Shell (TMSH) ? Experience with packet capture analysis software is required ? F5 Web Accelerator and Application Security Module (ASM) experience preferred ? Understanding of F5 generic monitors and the ability to create custom monitors is required ? Functional knowledge of F5 advanced feature modules including Web Accelerator, Application Security Module, and Application Policy Module ? Knowledgeable of F5 system logging event types and logging levels ? In depth knowledge of SSL cryptographic protocol in securing communications over the Internet and the ability to leverage F5 BIG-IP Application Delivery Controllers in performing SSL offload (client decryption) and server encryption solutions ? Understanding of SSL Certificate Private Key Infrastructure (PKI) in the SSL Certificate and KEY management and rollover process is beneficial ? Familiar with Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) level 140-2 cryptographic security standard and F5 BIG-IP FIPS Hardware Security Module (HSM) implementation including the FIPS Domain administration and management for encryption, storage and protection of high-value cryptographic Keys ?

Understanding of DDOS and DOS including F5 mitigation techniques and methods for both LTM and GTM systems. Comprehensive security background (understand what the threats are in their particular area and various methods of mitigation) beneficial ?

Functional understanding of GEOIP and Topology record creation, in providing global load balancing of client requests to nearest hosting data

Functional understanding of client browser DNS Caching and impact on global site persistence and site affinity ?

Understanding of F5 GTM solutions, including WideIP and Pool Load Balancing Methods, probers and monitors ?

Functional Understanding of DNS DDOS and DOS threats and mitigation techniques ?

Understanding of ADC device system management, HA and Device service clustering, and Administration of user access and controls including implementation of administrative domains required ?

Strong troubleshooting skills ?

Written and verbal communication skills



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.