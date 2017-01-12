Company NES Global Talent Location Oman,Middle East Salary $24000 to $60000 Per year Job Type Contract Category IT%2C Communications Jobs Job ID 515502 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Network Security Engineer – 12 Months Contract - Oman



Network Security Engineer to be responsible for:-



Establish and perform rollout and migration programs following company and vendor standards.



Plan and implement network security, including building firewalls, applying cryptography to network applications, managing host security (AV, DLP, HDD encryption and File/Folder encryption)



Primarily contribute in security LLD, As Built and SOP for security solutions and build a best practice configuration templates for security devices. Participate in designing and implementing complex DMZ zones. Network Security Engineer to maintain confidentiality with regard to the information being processed, stored or accessed by the network. Troubleshoot networks, systems, and applications to identify and correct malfunctions and other operational difficulties. Anticipate communication and networking problems and implement preventive measures. Day to day administration of network related systems and applications, monitoring logs and reporting of security events. Excellent understanding of available security solutions including Cisco ASA-X series with firepower module, Fortinet FortiGate 1500/600 series. Good understanding of available security solutions at email gateway including Trend Micro ScanMail and Barracuda Email AntiSpam. Good understanding of available security solutions at enduser level including Trend Micro OfficeScan and McAfee ePO for DLP



Network Security Engineer Qualifications required:-



Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering and minimum of 3-5 years’ experience.

Proven track record of hands on experience in network and security administration

Proven track record of hand on experience in security implementation and operations

Cisco CCNP security qualification.

Fortinet NSE 3 and NSE 4

Proven track record of hands on experience in FG600, FG1500,

Knowledge in FortiAuthenticator and ForiAnalyzer is a plus

TrendMicro OfficeScan, ScanMail, InterScan web proxy

McAfee ePO managing DLP, Full HDD Encryption and File Folder encryption

Excellent analytical skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

Excellent communication skills



