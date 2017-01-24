Company NES Global Talent Location Basrah Salary £2500 to £3000 Per week Job Type Contract Category IT%2C Communications Jobs Job ID 523338 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Network Security Engineer – Contract – Iraq – 12 Months



ESSENTIAL:- CCNP Security. CCIE Security or equivalent. Oil & Gas background. Cisco ASA, ACS, Router/Switch security, wireless security, Websense, ASDM, Palo Alto. Solarwinds, Netflow. Build & Configure Network Management platforms. Security process or Governance Certification.

Designing & deploying security solutions. Scripting/Programming.



The Network Security Engineer will responsible for the delivery & support of security services, working with various implementation groups to deliver Security project’s to agreed costs & timescales, maintaining quality & ensuring compliance with relevant governance, regulations, standards & policies.



The role requires an individual who can work in a fast changing environment, implementing solution’s & providing high levels support.



Network Security Engineer Key Accountabilities:-



Ensure trouble-free operations of network security infrastructure on site (Cisco ASA, ACS, Router/Switch security, wireless security, Websense, ASDM, Palo Alto)

Identify risks to service delivery, recommend options to address risks & execute approved options

Develop the network security systems capability to meet agreed service targets

Develop the network security policy & auditing processes & procedures

Participate in network security enhancement projects

Assist with maintaining network security related portion of the DR plans

Provide end-user support for VPNs, 802.1x

Define & execute network security related 'changes'

Work with application development to determine application specific security posture

Hands on approach with familiarity to perform low level configuration changes via CLI or GUI

Familiar with network management tools – Solarwinds, Netflow. Ability to build & configure network management platforms.

Participates in tactical & strategic technology planning

Develop, produce & maintain documentation regarding Security configuration, operating procedures, policy.

Assists in developing & providing training to junior staff



Network Security Engineer Criteria & Qualifications – Essential:-



University level education preferably in Engineering / IT or related discipline.

ITIL Foundations.

CCNP Security

CCIE Security or equivalent preferred.

Security process or governance certification.

Experience in designing & deploying security solutions.

Scripting/Programming Experience.

Broad understanding of IT

Ability to work within a multicultural environment



28/28 Rotation



