About the Role:
The Role:
Network Systems Engineer must be -
Able to quickly understand complex networks
Able to work to procedures in a continually audited environment
Must be able to work on own initiative
The Network Systems Engineer must be able to work as part of a team as well as on their own
Ideally the Network Systems Engineer have be experienced in:-
Cisco networks to at least CCNA Level and Juniper
The Company:
The client is a leader within the Automation and Control Systems field with operations in 100 countries worldwide. They specialise in providing integrated solutions to the Transmission and Distribution and Oil & Gas industry with projects offshore and overseas.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Experience in the design and configuration of Network Systems (LAN, WAN) within the Oil and Gas industry
Educated to HNC/HND level in Telecommunications and Electronic Engineering (or similar).
Must be computer literate, Word/Excel/Outlook
Desirable Skills / Qualifications:
800xA experience
Experience /training in the use of SPI packages (E3 or any other automated design packages)
Experience with Functional Safety
